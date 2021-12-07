Natalie Bovis

Natalie Bovis is an award-winning mixologist, culinary event producer, and writer with a passion for cocktails and animal advocacy. She founded The Liquid Muse in 2006 and penned three cocktail books, including the bestselling Preggatinis (Globe Pequot, 2009). Natalie writes for national food and lifestyle magazines and has shaken up cocktails on television shows around the United States. She is the co-founder/CMO of OM Chocolate Liqueur and teaches mixology classes to global audiences online. When not writing, Natalie is traveling, cooking, or walking her rescue dogs in the mountains above Santa Fe, New Mexico.