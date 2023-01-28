399 Games, Puzzles & Trivia Challenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Young.

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 12, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Cross-train your brain. All it takes is ten to fifteen minutes a day of playing the right games. (It’s fun.)



Exercising your brain is like exercising your body—with the right program, you can keep your brain young, strong, agile, and adaptable. Organized on an increasing scale of difficulty from “Warm-up” to “Merciless,” here are 399 puzzles, trivia quizzes, brainteasers, and word game that are both fun and engaging to play, and are expertly designed to give your brain the kind of workout that stimulates neurogenesis, the process of rejuvenating the brain by growing new brain cells.



Target Six Key Cognitive Functions:



1. Long-Term Memory. 2. Working Memory. 3. Executive Functioning. 4. Attention to Detail. 5. Multitasking. 6. Processing Speed.

