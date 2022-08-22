Free shipping on orders $35+

When the World Runs Dry
When the World Runs Dry

Earth's Water in Crisis

by Nancy F. Castaldo

Narrator Jesse Vilinsky

Hardcover

Jan 18, 2022

9781649040725

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Environmental Conservation & Protection

Description

What would you do if you turned on the faucet one day and nothing happened? What if you learned the water in your home was harmful to drink? Water is essential for life on this planet, but not every community has the safe, clean water it needs. In When the World Runs Dry, award-winning science writer Nancy Castaldo takes readers from Flint, Michigan, and Newark, New Jersey, to Iran and Cape Town, South Africa, to explore the various ways in which water around the world is in danger, why we must act now, and why you’re never too young to make a difference.

Topics include: Lead and water infrastructure problems, pollution, fracking contamination, harmful algal blooms, water supply issues, rising sea levels, and potential solutions. 
 

