Nancy F. Castaldo has been writing about the planet for over 20 years. She’s contributed to the Sierra Club Waste Paper, NRDC’s Personal Action column, and others. She is the author of many STEM books including, Sniffer Dogs: How Dogs (and Their Noses) Save the World, Back from The Brink: Saving Animals From Extinction, and Beastly Brains: Exploring How Animals Think, Talk, and Feel. She lives in New York’s Hudson Valley. Visit her at nancycastaldo.com, on Twitter @NCastaldoAuthor, and on Instagram @naturespeak.