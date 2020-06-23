Master of None

– N. Lee Wood is the author of “Looking for the Mahdi (Ace, 1996), “Faraday’s Orphans (Ace, 1997), and “Bloodrights (Ace, 1999). “Looking for the Mahdi was selected as a “New York Times Notable Book and was also short listed for the Arthur C. Clarke Award.- The author’s blend of sociology, feminism, and science fiction is reminiscent of such classics as Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale (Houghton Mifflin, 1986), Ursula K. Le Guin’s “The Left Hand of Darkness (Ace, 1969), and Sheri S. Tepper’s “The Gate to Women’s Country (Doubleday, 1988).