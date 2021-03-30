Learn to work with nature, not against it, with an accessible and achievable guide to creating more than you consume from YouTube’s Homesteaders Justin and Rebekah Rhodes.



Have you ever heard someone complain that growing food is too hard, that it takes too much time, that it’s much easier to just buy what you need when you need it? Whether you're looking for greater food security, better health, tastier food, to save or earn money, connect with your food source, or just plain have fun, transition away from store-bought to home-grown! If you’re looking for a different kind of life—a life focused on health and wellness—take a look down the road less traveled.



Looking for every opportunity to pass their hard-earned knowledge onto others, the Rhodes' have created a definitive guide for anyone desiring to grow their own food and experience a more connected, sustainable lifestyle, no matter where you live or how much space you have. Neither Justin nor Rebekah knew what they were doing when starting their journey to The Rooted Life. Neither had inherited the skills, knowledge, or experience to be successful homesteaders. They started from scratch, made (plentiful) mistakes, and learned by doing. Justin and Rebekah bought seeds from the grocery story, got some advice from a neighbor who had a garden, then planted. Then harvested. The results were beyond their wildest dreams, and their lives have never been the same!