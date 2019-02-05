Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mo's Bows: A Young Person's Guide to Startup Success

Mo's Bows: A Young Person's Guide to Startup Success

Measure, Cut, Stitch Your Way to a Great Business

by

Foreword by

by

A Young Person’s Guide to Starting Your Own Business Written by a Successful Kidpreneur!

Running a successful business can be hard for anyone, but seventeen-year-old Moziah Bridges has becomes a pro at it. His company, Mo’s Bow’s, is what today’s “kidpreneurs” dream of achieving–a successful business selling a product that one loves and is passionate about. In his book, Mo will share his BOWS of Business: Believe in yourself, take the Opportunity to give back, Work hard/study hard, and have Support from friends and family. He knows there is a Mo’s Bows in every household-kids just need someone to help nurture their talents.

Aimed at young teen readers, Mo’s book will share his journey to success and reveal all the ups and downs and important lessons he learned along the way-as well as provide prescriptive information and tips on how to start your own business and succeed. This will be an inspirational, fun read that will show kids just like Mo how to achieve their dreams. Complete with a foreword by New York Times bestselling author Daymond John, this book is sure to inspire budding young entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762492503

This up-and-coming creative will definitely inspire many young people with his positive, confidence-boosting startup guide.—Kirkus Reviews
