The Language Game
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Language Game

How Improvisation Created Language and Changed the World

by Morten H. Christiansen

by Nick Chater

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668605226

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: February 22nd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Language Arts & Disciplines / Linguistics / Historical & Comparative

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

Forget the language instinct—this is the story of how we make up language as we go 

Language is perhaps humanity’s most astonishing capacity—and one that remains poorly understood. In The Language Game, cognitive scientists Morten H. Christiansen and Nick Chater show us where generations of scientists seeking the rules of language got it wrong. Language isn’t about hardwired grammars but about near-total freedom, something like a game of charades, with the only requirement being a desire to understand and be understood. From this new vantage point, Christiansen and Chater find compelling solutions to major mysteries like the origins of languages and how language learning is possible, and to long-running debates such as whether having two words for “blue” changes what we see. In the end, they show that the only real constraint on communication is our imagination. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews