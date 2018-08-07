Peter Noble

Rutger Bregman is a journalist at The Correspondent, and one of Europe’s most prominent young thinkers. He has published four books on history, philosophy, and economics. His last book, Utopia for Realists, was a New York Times paperback bestseller, and his History of Progress was awarded the Belgian Liberales prize for best nonfiction book of 2013. Bregman has twice been nominated for the European Press Prize.