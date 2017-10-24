Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lexi's Undoing

Lexi's Undoing

A Hachette Audiobook powered by Wattpad Production

by

Read by

LEXI’S UNDOING is a modern-day tale about Greek gods and the wicked games they play. Lexi Maxwell is an intelligent, strong-willed demigod who discovers her divine status on her eighteenth birthday. She also learns that her birth father is Zeus, a man she has affectionately known as her godfather. Lexi’s revelation happens in the midst of her first crush, only to find out she has fallen for Hades. Taking place over a long weekend, the story climaxes with the deflowering of a goddess, who then runs headlong into the underworld with her handsome god to escape Zeus’ wrath.

Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / New Adult

On Sale: January 23rd 2018

Price: $19.98

ISBN-13: 9781478996361

Wattpad Logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less