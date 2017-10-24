Morgan Rider



was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada where she had many fabulous adventures as the daughter of a locally-celebrated musician. Now she lives in mostly sunny Florida catering to four daughters and one husband while writing full time for Wattpad. With ten full-length novels to her credit, Morgan loves to interact with her readers, and she was invited to join the Wattpad Stars in early 2017. Her YA novel NEON GIRL won a Wattys award in 2015, and her Greek mythology-inspired romance, LEXI’S UNDOING, is a regular on Wattpad’s hotlist.