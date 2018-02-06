Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sanity & Tallulah
Sanity Jones and Tallulah Vega are best friends on Wilnick, the dilapidated space station they call home at the end of the galaxy. So naturally, when gifted scientist Sanity uses her lab skills and energy allowance to create a definitely-illegal-but-impossibly-cute three-headed kitten, she has to show Tallulah. But Princess, Sparkle, Destroyer of Worlds is a bit of a handful, and it isn’t long before the kitten escapes to wreak havoc on the space station. The girls will have to turn Wilnick upside down to find her, but not before causing the whole place to evacuate! Can they save their home before it’s too late?
Readers will be over the moon for this rollicking space adventure by debut author Molly Brooks.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Debut author Brooks's inclusive vision of strong and diverse women engaged in science, variously abled bodies navigating the challenges of space, and positive family relationships is both enjoyable and commendable."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Interlaced with spot-on dialogue that is full of humor, this page-turner delivers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
"It's all invitingly envisioned with button-eyed characters in distinctive hairstyles and fashions inhabiting a convincingly down-to-earth space station and colored in a limited, muted palette that grounds this future and makes even more accessible."—Booklist
"Fans of fast-paced sci-fi graphic novels such as Zita the Spacegirl, as well as readers interested in humor, will be drawn to the plucky pair."—SLJ