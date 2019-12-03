CatStronauts: Digital Disaster





Darby Fuzzelton, the world’s richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space hotel! Her first guests? The elite CatStronauts along with a few kittens who were top of their class at Space Camp. Their job? To prove that her space hotel is safe to the public.





When the cats and kittens arrive, they’re greeted by AVA, an advanced Artificial Intelligence system programmed to handle countless hotel operations. Upon seeing Cat-Stro-Bot and his ability to go ANYWHERE, AVA becomes obsessed with gaining her own freedom. With AVA distracted, all the hotel systems go on the fritz! Will the CatStronauts escape this hotel of horror?





In this full-color graphic novel, author/illustrator Drew Brockington pushes the CatStronauts team further than ever, but there’s still lots of humor, teamwork, and tuna fish by the ton!