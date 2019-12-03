Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
CatStronauts: Digital Disaster
In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts’ every need, what could possibly go wrong?Read More
Darby Fuzzelton, the world’s richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space hotel! Her first guests? The elite CatStronauts along with a few kittens who were top of their class at Space Camp. Their job? To prove that her space hotel is safe to the public.
When the cats and kittens arrive, they’re greeted by AVA, an advanced Artificial Intelligence system programmed to handle countless hotel operations. Upon seeing Cat-Stro-Bot and his ability to go ANYWHERE, AVA becomes obsessed with gaining her own freedom. With AVA distracted, all the hotel systems go on the fritz! Will the CatStronauts escape this hotel of horror?
In this full-color graphic novel, author/illustrator Drew Brockington pushes the CatStronauts team further than ever, but there’s still lots of humor, teamwork, and tuna fish by the ton!
This book will publish simultaneously in hardcover.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for CatStronauts:
An IndieBound Bestseller—Kirkus Reviews
An Amazon Best Book for April 2017
A 2018 TLA Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List Book
"With its appealing blend of cuteness, substance, and humor, this should have readers over the moon."
"Brockington's off-the-wall kitty sci-fi series packs the full-color panels with cute cats, space travel, and comical high jinks...sure to elicit lots of giggles among middle-grade comics fans."—Booklist
"The engagingly lighthearted drama and positive resolutions, and the expressive characters, who are as adorable as they are adventurous, provide...fun purchases that will do well on their own or paired with heavier nonfiction titles on history or the environment."
—School Library Journal
"Humor and suspense compete throughout....In playful, mock-heroic, full-color cartoons, Brockington mines space theater for everything....Even the chapter headings get in on the fun."—Publishers Weekly
"There's lots of enthusiasm for graphic novels for this age range, and the CatStronauts deserve a spot."—BCCB