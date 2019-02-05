Field Trip
Field Trip

LITA Excellence in Children's and YA Science Fiction Notables List, 2020

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781368009782

USD: $21.99  /  CAD: $28.99

ON SALE: October 22nd 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Science Fiction

PAGE COUNT: 240

Sanity and Tallulah are back for another out-of-this-world adventure!

Sanity and Tallulah are going on a field trip-to a real live planet! Some of their classmates are nervous (none of them have been on a planet before, and they've heard terrible things), but Tallulah is beside herself with excitement. Sanity would be more excited if her grumpy older sister, Prudence, wasn't coming along to supervise the trip. Things get off to a rocky start (asteroid-y start, to be specific) and Sanity and Tallulah find themselves separated from their school group, pursued by a pirate, and stranded on a planet that's about to explode, with nothing but the wreckage of a crashed space shuttle and the contents of Tallulah's overloaded backpack to work with. These best friends will have to stretch their problem-solving skills to the limit in order to get everyone home safe, and it's going to take their whole class-plus an accountant, a math hermit, a group of mysterious beekeepers, and even the murderous pirate-to make it happen.
 
 

Reader Reviews

Praise

"High-octane."—The New York Times
Junior Library Guild Selection
* "Effervescent. . . . Interlaced with spot-on dialogue that is full of humor, this page-turner delivers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "A good balance of wit and action."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"A welcome homage to intelligent problem-solving, perseverance, and loyalty."—Booklist
"Fans of fast-paced sci-fi graphic novels such as Zita the Spacegirl, as well as readers interested in humor, will be drawn to [this] plucky pair."—School Library Journal
Sanity & Tallulah