Sanity and Tallulah are back for another out-of-this-world adventure!
Sanity and Tallulah are going on a field trip-to a real live planet! Some of their classmates are nervous (none of them have been on a planet before, and they've heard terrible things), but Tallulah is beside herself with excitement. Sanity would be more excited if her grumpy older sister, Prudence, wasn't coming along to supervise the trip. Things get off to a rocky start (asteroid-y start, to be specific) and Sanity and Tallulah find themselves separated from their school group, pursued by a pirate, and stranded on a planet that's about to explode, with nothing but the wreckage of a crashed space shuttle and the contents of Tallulah's overloaded backpack to work with. These best friends will have to stretch their problem-solving skills to the limit in order to get everyone home safe, and it's going to take their whole class-plus an accountant, a math hermit, a group of mysterious beekeepers, and even the murderous pirate-to make it happen.
Sanity and Tallulah are going on a field trip-to a real live planet! Some of their classmates are nervous (none of them have been on a planet before, and they've heard terrible things), but Tallulah is beside herself with excitement. Sanity would be more excited if her grumpy older sister, Prudence, wasn't coming along to supervise the trip. Things get off to a rocky start (asteroid-y start, to be specific) and Sanity and Tallulah find themselves separated from their school group, pursued by a pirate, and stranded on a planet that's about to explode, with nothing but the wreckage of a crashed space shuttle and the contents of Tallulah's overloaded backpack to work with. These best friends will have to stretch their problem-solving skills to the limit in order to get everyone home safe, and it's going to take their whole class-plus an accountant, a math hermit, a group of mysterious beekeepers, and even the murderous pirate-to make it happen.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
"High-octane."—The New York Times
"High-octane."—The New York Times
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
Junior Library Guild Selection
Junior Library Guild Selection
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
* "Effervescent. . . . Interlaced with spot-on dialogue that is full of humor, this page-turner delivers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "Effervescent. . . . Interlaced with spot-on dialogue that is full of humor, this page-turner delivers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
* "A good balance of wit and action."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
* "A good balance of wit and action."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
"A welcome homage to intelligent problem-solving, perseverance, and loyalty."—Booklist
"A welcome homage to intelligent problem-solving, perseverance, and loyalty."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR SANITY & TALLULAH
"Fans of fast-paced sci-fi graphic novels such as Zita the Spacegirl, as well as readers interested in humor, will be drawn to [this] plucky pair."—School Library Journal
"Fans of fast-paced sci-fi graphic novels such as Zita the Spacegirl, as well as readers interested in humor, will be drawn to [this] plucky pair."—School Library Journal