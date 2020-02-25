Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lift

Lift

by

Illustrated by

From the award-winning and bestselling creators of Drawn Together comes the fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift your spirits–and press all the right buttons!

Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building, but when it’s time to share the fun with a new member of the family, she’s pretty put out. That is, until the sudden appearance of a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibility, places where she can escape and explore on her own. But when she’s forced to choose between going at it alone or letting her little brother tag along, Iris finds that sharing a discovery with the people you love can be the most wonderful experience of all.

Using their dynamic comics-inspired storytelling, acclaimed author Minh Lê and Caldecott Medal-winning artist Dan Santat carry readers on a journey of ups, downs, and twists and turns that will send hearts–and imaginations–soaring.

*”Beautiful”
School Library Journal, starred review

*”Dazzling”
Publishers Weekly, starred review

*”Delightful”
School Library Connection, starred review

*”Immersive”
Booklist, starred review

*”Inspired”
Kirkus Reviews, starred review
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9781368061742

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

A Q&A with Minh Lê and Dan Santat

LB School: What was it like working together on a second book?

Minh Lê: It was so much fun. My approach when working with an artist of Dan's caliber is to provide just enough story to start the book... and then get out of the way. It's total magic to toss a manuscript Dan's way and then see what amazing things he comes up with.

Dan Santat: When I got the script for Lift, it immediately felt like the type of story that I wish I had written. Sometimes there are some ideas that seem so obviously brilliant that you sort of ask yourself why you hadn't thought of it first. To me, that's the sign of a really good idea. Minh has a very good way about his writing where he writes for the artist. He knows when to say things in the manuscript and he knows when the story is better told with illustrations and he's very economical with his words so that when paired with images they work perfectly in synchronicity. After having completed two books together I think it's safe for me to say that I've found my book making soul mate if there were such a thing.

 

READ MORE

Praise

“An entirely immersive experience that children will reach for, again and again.” —Booklist, starred review

 

Beautiful art enhances an uplifting story that encourages readers to share secret wonders with one another.” —SLJ, starred review

 

“Lê and Santat have produced another inspired storyline…elevates us all.” —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

 

Excellent…This delightful offering should spark imaginations in both school and public library audiences.” —SLC, starred review

 

“Dazzling.” —PW, starred review

 

 

PRAISE FOR THE PERFECT SEAT

 

"Delightfully presented . . . with gentle humor." —Kirkus Reviews

 

PRAISE FOR HAROLD & HOG PRETEND FOR REAL!

 

"At once playful, self-aware, and perceptive in its exploration of the differences of personalities and the complications (or simplicities) of friendship." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

Read More Read Less