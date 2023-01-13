A book documenting pregnancy through your child’s fourth year—and one to keep forever.



A baby book like no other. Using totally customizable binder format that makes it easy to remove pages you don’t need and add pages that make it truly your own, The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner is an all-in-one guide and personal record that takes parents from those first thrilling moments of pregnancy all the way through their child’s fourth year.



Packed with expert advice; feeding and sleep schedules; checklists and charts; and prompts for filling in medical information, milestones, and unforgettable moments—from feeling that first kick to your toddler’s most hilarious conversations—it’s both a super-practical organizer and a memento to keep forever.

