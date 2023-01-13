Free shipping on orders $35+

The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner

by Mindy Weiss

Regular Price $28.95

Regular Price $35 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $28.95

Regular Price $35 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 13, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jan 13, 2015

Page Count

104 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9780761181712

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / General

Description

A book documenting pregnancy through your child’s fourth year—and one to keep forever.

A baby book like no other. Using totally customizable binder format that makes it easy to remove pages you don’t need and add pages that make it truly your own, The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner is an all-in-one guide and personal record that takes parents from those first thrilling moments of pregnancy all the way through their child’s fourth year.

Packed with expert advice; feeding and sleep schedules; checklists and charts; and prompts for filling in medical information, milestones, and unforgettable moments—from feeling that first kick to your toddler’s most hilarious conversations—it’s both a super-practical organizer and a memento to keep forever.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Leave it to Mindy Weiss to make a baby book that’s as charming as it is useful. I wish I had this when my kids were born!”
–Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
“What a wonderful way to preserve the memories of these precious early years.”
--Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
Read More Read Less