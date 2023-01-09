Mindy Weiss is one of the most sought-after party planners in the country, working with celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Sofia Vergara, and Channing Tatum. She is regularly featured in magazines and newspapers including People, US Weekly, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Los Angeles Times. She is also the author of The Wedding Planner and Organizer and The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner. She lives in Los Angeles and online at mindyweiss.com.