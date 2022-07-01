Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Mini Meadows
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mini Meadows

Grow a Little Patch of Colorful Flowers Anywhere around Your Yard

by Mike Lizotte

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $23.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $23.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 19, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 19, 2019

Page Count

152 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612128351

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Flowers / Wildflowers

Description

The word “meadow” conjures images of wide expanses of land, but a mini meadow — a kind of informal flower garden started with seed sown directly into the soil — can be any size; plus, it’s fun, easy to grow, and good for the planet. With as little as 50 square feet and for less than $20, gardeners can plant a colorful meadow that demands little in the way of space, mowing, or maintenance, uses less water than a traditional lawn, and provides habitat for pollinators — not to mention a natural exploration space for children.

From choosing the right variety of seeds, preparing the soil, sowing evenly, and watering well, author Mike Lizotte guides readers through the process of successfully creating a miniature meadow that suits their climate, soil, and growing goals, whether planting to beautify a hellstrip, halt erosion, fill a boggy spot, or establish a nesting area for bees and butterflies. Mini Meadows offers gardeners of all levels the keys to creating, caring for, and reaping the rewards of thriving meadows through the seasons, year after year. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less