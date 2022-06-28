This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The perfect gift for flower lovers everywhere, Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards features two sets of 50 breathtaking images taken from award-winning photographer Rob Cardillo, with brief descriptive text on the back of each card. From the explosive heads of pink peonies to delicate sweet peas, majestic hollyhocks, and fields of black-eyed Susan, every picture celebrates the exuberant joy of the garden. A flip-top box completes the giftable package.

