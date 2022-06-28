Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards
Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards

A Colorful Bouquet from Award-Winning Photography Rob Cardillo

by Rob Cardillo

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

100 Pages

Publisher

Storey Publishing

ISBN-13

9781635866230

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Flowers / General

Description

The perfect gift for flower lovers everywhere, Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards features two sets of 50 breathtaking images taken from award-winning photographer Rob Cardillo, with brief descriptive text on the back of each card. From the explosive heads of pink peonies to delicate sweet peas, majestic hollyhocks, and fields of black-eyed Susan, every picture celebrates the exuberant joy of the garden. A flip-top box completes the giftable package.
 

