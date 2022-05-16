Packed with compelling facts and trivia from all ten seasons, Friends Book of Lists breaks down the memorable series in a collection of 100+ easy-to-digest lists focusing on themes, characters, and favorite moments in an irresistible package.
Each entry in this comprehensive book celebrates another corner of the Friends universe and offers new discoveries and facts concerning cherished characters and themes. From every time Joey says, “How you doin’?” to memorable holiday episodes, each list will delight fans and remind them why Friends is one of the most beloved comedy series of all time. Lists include:
Including full-color photos and visuals throughout, Friends Book of Lists is an officially licensed must-have collector's item for the ultimate Friends fan.
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
- Family Trees
- Chick and Duck Appearances
- Every Time Ross Says, “We were on a break!”
- Ugly Naked Guy’s Activities
- Chandler’s Top Four Reasons to Get Married
- Phoebe’s Songs
- Imaginary Things on Joey’s Resumé
- Ross’s Spray Tan Disaster
- Janice’s Appearances
- Guest Star Appearances
