The Birds of Pandemonium
“Michele Raffin has made an important contribution to saving endangered birds, and her book is a fascinating and rarely seen glimpse behind the scenes. The joy she gets from her close relationships with these amazing animals and her outsized commitment to them comes through loud and clear in this engaging and joyful book.” —Dominick Dorsa, Curator of Birds, San Francisco Zoo
Each morning at first light, Michele Raffin awakens to the bewitching music that heralds another day at Pandemonium Aviaries—a symphony that swells from the most vocal of over 350 avian throats representing over 40 species. “It knocks me out, every day,” she admits.
Pandemonium Aviaries is a conservation organization dedicated to saving and breeding birds at the edge of extinction, including some of the largest populations of rare species in the world. And their behavior is even more fascinating than their glorious plumage or their songs. They fall in love, they mourn, they rejoice, they sacrifice, they have a sense of humor, they feel jealous, they invent, plot, cope, and sometimes they murder each other. As Raffin says, “They teach us volumes about the interrelationships of humans and animals.”
Their stories make up the heart of this book. There’s Sweetie, a tiny quail with an outsize personality; the inspiring Oscar, a Lady Gouldian finch who can’t fly but finds a way to reach the highest perches of his aviary to roost. The ecstatic reunion of a disabled Victoria crowned pigeon, Wing, and her brother, Coffee, is as wondrous as the silent kinship that develops between Amadeus, a one-legged turaco, and an autistic young visitor.
Ultimately, The Birds of Pandemonium is about one woman’s crusade to save precious lives, bird by bird, and offers insights into how following a passion can transform not only oneself but also the world.
“Delightful . . . full of wonderful accounts of bird behavior, demonstrating caring, learning, sociability, adaptability, and a will to live. Its appeal is ageless, her descriptions riveting, and her devotion to the birds remarkable.” —Joanna Burger, author of The Parrot Who Owns Me: The Story of a Relationship
“A remarkable book. Reading about the birds of Pandemonium will make you laugh and cry; it will make you see more clearly the need to take care of our planet; and it will confirm that one person with a passion can make a difference.” —Jeff Corwin, nature conservationist and host, Animal Planet
“The Birds of Pandemonium touched me deeply . . . This book is about reconnecting with the nature of birds, and the nature of ourselves.” —Jon Young, author of What the Robin Knows
Excerpt
PREFACE
The Tao of Oscar, Architect Finch
I'm a sucker for free stuff, so when a friend told me about a big birdcage sitting by the side of the road with a sign tied to it that read FREE AVIARY, FREE BIRD, INQUIRE WITHIN, I hustled right over to have a look. I was just starting out on the avian adventure that inspired this book, and any added cage space was welcome. I didn't need another bird for our backyard sanctuary at that point, but since this one came with serious real estate, there was surely room for one more, whatever the species.
The cage was big, clunky, and homemade, about six feet across and five feet tall. I stood on the sidewalk considering: if I were to attach it to the converted shed I used as an aviary for zebra finches, it would be like adding a covered porch where the birds could get sunlight and feel the breeze.
A warm and friendly woman answered the door. She seemed delighted that I was willing to haul away the cumbersome cage. She went off to fetch the "free bird" incentive.
He was an absolutely gorgeous finch with a shiny ebony head, a forest-green back, and a vibrant purple chest—a Lady Gouldian finch, she told me. They are stunning little five-inch birds native to Australia, with vivid jewel-toned colorings from green to purple to gold. Since the Academy Awards ceremony was airing in a few hours, I decided to name him Oscar. Maneuvering the cage home with a truck and two helpers was so difficult and time consuming that I had to return the following morning to pick up the bird.
I knocked at the door. This time, the friendly woman did not even show her face. Instead, a pair of hands reached out the door, holding a cardboard box, which was taped tightly shut and had a few air holes poked in the lid. The suddenly reclusive donor shut the door abruptly as I was thanking her. As soon as I got home, I opened the box. Oscar? Even to my untrained eye, I could tell this wasn't the same bird I'd been shown the night before. This finch looked as if he'd gone through a few dozen rinse and spin cycles. All the color had been wrung out of his feathers. His head was gray, his back was faded green, and his breast looked like a white tuxedo shirt that had yellowed with age. But his eyes were bright and he looked directly at me, unafraid. Clearly, the nice lady had pulled the old bait and switch.
I had planned to put the original Oscar in our finch aviary, but this bedraggled, woebegone specimen needed some close observation. I put him in my office in a wooden hospital cage that I keep for emergencies. He ate well and seemed healthy, but he was quiet and inactive. Most finches are lively and ceaseless explorers. Oscar was more interested in watching me as I moved around the office. After three weeks of observation, I concluded that he was probably healthy and that his inactivity could be due to loneliness. Finches are flock birds. They need like-feathered company.
One sunny morning, I released Oscar into the aviary inhabited by a dozen zebra finches, gregarious little red-beaked birds with distinctive black-and-white striping. As I had hoped, Oscar became animated once he was in their company. He hopped around the aviary floor, exploring every inch. The zebra finches landed one by one, looked him over, and accepted him on the spot. I checked on Oscar several times during the day. Now that he had company, he became a gregarious, energetic flock member. That changed at nighttime: When the zebra finches flew up to the highest perches to roost, Oscar didn't join them. He spent that evening and the next on the floor, huddled on top of the seed dish in the corner.
Was he being bullied? At dusk, I lurked out of sight near the aviary to try to identify the culprit. All thirteen finches ate their dinner with gusto and preened their side and back feathers. Then one by one they flew to the high perches until only Oscar was left on the ground. He flapped his wings over and over and over again. He could achieve liftoff but was able to rise only an inch or two off the ground before falling back down. He tried and tried until exhaustion forced him to stop. Oscar hopped slowly to the corner seed dish, tucked his head under his wings, and fell asleep.
I admired his moxie, but a flightless bird can be vulnerable—fatally so. Handicapped birds usually don't survive very long, even in a protected aviary. Either they are harassed by other birds or they succumb to disease because they are usually confined to the floor, which is the dirtiest part of an aviary. I considered transferring him back to an inside cage, but he clearly needed company. I'd just have to get him off the ground.
I decided to improvise a low corner perch made from a bamboo gardening stake. When I walked into the aviary to work on it, the zebras panicked and flew up to the highest roosts. Oscar calmly stood his ground and watched. I threaded the bamboo stake through the wire holes on one side of the cage corner and prepared to cut it to the proper size. Oscar hopped up on the perch before I had fastened the other end. Now what?
Oscar showed no fear as we sat next to each other. He stayed firmly seated on the makeshift perch, so I decided to leave it in place. I put another piece of bamboo through the wires in order to get another measurement, but before I pulled it out, Oscar had hopped upward to this second perch. By then he was about five inches off the ground. Instead of looking at me, his gaze had swiveled two inches up, to a point in the wire where he could reach another perch—if some slow-witted human placed it there right away.
I realized what Oscar had in mind. I had brought several stakes of different diameters and lengths with me, and I ended up using them all. Quickly we developed a routine: Oscar would gaze fixedly at the optimal spot, and I'd put another stake there, a couple of inches up from the last. We continued building a ladder together, with a few delays owing to human error. Sometimes I placed a perch a bit too high for him to reach. Oscar would try, but when he failed to make the distance, he would settle on the perch below and stare at the right spot until I corrected my mistake.
I ran out of stakes a couple of feet from the aviary's highest perches. Oscar spent one more night on the ground, and the following morning I came back with more wooden dowels. We repeated our routine: Oscar would direct me with his stare, I would add the next rung, and he would test-hop to it. It took twenty-eight perches to build Oscar's ladder, but when it was finished, he was able to access some of the highest roosting places in the aviary. Every trip up and down took stamina and patience, but Oscar was game.
Over the months, the drab little castaway flourished. By the end of the next molting season, Oscar had grown a glossy new set of feathers. I had hoped that better feathering would enable him to fly, but it did not. He continued to use his ladder to get to perches when he wanted to take a nap or retire for the night. The zebra finches treated Oscar as a full member of their flock. They were equally accepting of Gail, a middle-aged female Lady Gouldian finch whom I adopted from a local humane society. Gail had languished there because her head was bald and she was not desired as a pet. One handsome, flightless suitor didn't think this detracted from her appeal.
I didn't provide nest boxes for the finches, since I normally don't let rescued birds breed; there are too many unknowns, such as the reason for Oscar's disability. But Oscar and Gail outsmarted me. They managed to put together a straw nest inside a decorative ceramic gourd that I'd hung from the aviary ceiling. Their love shack was right next to the highest rung on Oscar's ladder. Oscar and Gail produced five radiant babies. All could fly and all had fully feathered heads.
In the end, Oscar proved to be the resourceful architect of his own destiny. The pair's strong drive to reproduce was also propitious. In a backyard aviary that would eventually turn its focus toward the conservation of endangered bird species, these two were way ahead of the game.
Lady Gouldian finches were first discovered in Australia in the mid-nineteenth century by the ornithological artist John Gould, who named them after his wife, Elizabeth. Living in flocks, the birds are nomadic dwellers that move through tropical savannas, depending on the availability of food and water. By 1992, a species population once estimated in the millions had dwindled to a mere twenty-five hundred; such a steep decline qualified Lady Gouldians as endangered in the wild. In Australia, many thousands are being raised in captivity, but despite conservation efforts, their wild population continues to decrease as they are beset by new diseases and large, destructive fires in their native forests.
Though he was the first of his species to land here, Oscar now lives in a large flock of Lady Gouldians on our property; some of them are his offspring. He remains a genial, hail-fellow-well-met kind of guy. When breakfast is served, Oscar is one of the first birds at the communal dish. He especially likes hard-boiled eggs. Instead of quietly nibbling from the edges of the bowl, like some of the shier birds, Oscar jumps straight into the middle of it. Within seconds he is usually joined by so many others that it looks like an avian mosh pit. At night he sleeps huddled between two of his flock mates on a perch that is almost seven feet off the ground. Sleeping position is a status symbol within some species. The more powerful birds get the higher, safer spots; others range up (or down) in order of importance. Oscar's spot is a couple of rungs below the highest perching branch—not bad for a flock member who can't even fly.
I'm sure that Oscar's former owner had no clue what a tiny dynamo she pawned off in that sealed box. Oscar is a planner, a good citizen, and most of all a gifted trans-species communicator. He told me exactly what he needed to stay alive and well. His calm, determined gumption has also been an inspiration for me as I have navigated the closed, nearly all-male society of exotic-bird breeders who made it clear when I started out that there was little room on their lofty perch for a novice female aviculturist.
There were also few manuals on caring for these birds. I realized early on that I would largely have to teach myself the knowledge to care for and breed exotic species; it would come slowly, with a lot of improvisation. When I enrolled in a course on egg incubation at SeaWorld, San Diego I met an instructor and Curator of Birds at the Los Angeles Zoo named Susie Kasielke, who helps restore endangered California condors to the wild. As we discussed their captive breeding program for those giant birds, she told me frankly, "We're trying to reproduce the results; we can't reproduce the process."
That gave me some comfort. I can't give my birds the conditions they have in the wild, but I can help them have a future for their species and provide a good, fulfilled, enriched, and natural life. I do much of that by experimenting, and I embrace the serendipity that brings hurt, endangered, and abandoned creatures my way. At bottom, I've adopted the "can do" tao of Oscar: whatever works.
More than anything, Oscar still helps me appreciate the wit, resilience, and wisdom of birds. His bright, fixed stare is a constructive reminder: Pay attention. Look hard; listen better. We'll all be better off. Now, the Lady Gouldian aviary is so active and full that it's sometimes hard to find Oscar in the frantic morning scrum around the food bowl. That's as it should be, and I am so glad. The giveaway cage that first lured me proved to be too damaged and clunky to use. It was worthless and we junked it. But Oscar, the flightless, one-ounce treasure, is a keeper.
ONE
Morning at Pandemonium
I rise every morning just after 4:00 a.m.—gladly on most days—and pad as silently as possible across the terra-cotta-tiled floors of our home. If I make the smallest sound as I pass by the dining room, they might hear. I don't want to set off our resident clown posse—not yet.
"Hello? Want out! I love you!"
Darn. Shana is awake. I ignore her squawky blandishments, and she tries harder.
"Pretty mama, pretty mama. I love you!"
I smile to myself and wait her out. Finally, silence returns. As I finish a mug of tea and an hour of administrative work in my office, dawn flares over the foothills of the Santa Cruz range to our west. Every morning at first light, I step outside into the bewitching bird music that heralds another day at Pandemonium Aviaries, the home and bird sanctuary that I share with my family, two donkeys, a pair of goats, a collie, a sheepdog, one understandably aloof elder cat, and some of the world's most remarkable birds.
Ours is a global birdsong. As I stand on the deck, the morning music begins with a few tentative peeps and soft trills until a full symphony swells from the most vocal of over three hundred avian throats representing over forty species. It knocks me out, every day.
"Whooo, whooo." The Guinea turacos greet the first rays of sun and preen their bright green plumage. They look like Vegas showgirls, with exaggerated white eyeliner and extravagant plumes atop their heads. "Whooo."
Beneath their fluting I can hear the contrapuntal coos of our male ringneck doves as they begin another day of relentless courting, bowing to their lady loves between notes. We also have bleeding-heart doves, Australian crested doves, emerald doves, Senegal doves, and crested quail-doves.
Now Olivia and Ferguson, a pair of majestic East African crowned cranes, are stretching white-tipped wings that span six feet. Electrifying crowns of gold filaments flare from black tufts atop their heads; their eyes, set in a black mask above crimson cheeks, are a piercing cobalt hue. The cranes' low, loud call travels far through the misty hills here. It's the primal sound of morning in the Lake Victoria basin of East Africa, ever fainter there as those habitats grow more perilous for the cranes.
The big birds' trumpeting has roused the rainbow lorikeets, an antic Australian parrot family of mom, dad, and three babies splashed with gaudy primary colors. They pop up groggily from their nesting box, then snap into their frenetic punk-rock personae, screeching, "Harli! Harli! Harli!" as they pogo up and down on their perches.
They're all housed in a sprawling complex of cupolas, turrets, and tropical-hued mosaic-trimmed cages. Pandemonium is a nonprofit focused on saving bird species from extinction through conservation and education. We began as a place where rescued birds could live out their lives without ever having to be moved again. As a rescue organization we could save individual birds, but when we made the transition to conservation breeding, our mission became saving species. In a short time, with primarily volunteer staffing, we have assembled some of the largest flocks of certain rare and exotic species in the world, right in our backyard.
Some of our birds are in far more peril than others. During the morning serenade, I always listen closely for an eerie sonic boom that sends a deep tympanic roll beneath the reedy melodies. Until I hear it, I wonder: Are they awake? Are they okay?
"Booooooom." There they are. "Boom, boom, boooom."
Early on, I developed a hopeless infatuation with our vivid blue Victoria crowned pigeons, and I fret about them constantly. They are native to New Guinea and they are the largest pigeon species in the world. At a foot and a half, they are just a bit smaller than their extinct forebears from Mauritius, the dodoes. The Victoria crowneds' lacy head plumage looks like a headdress of delicate blue snowflakes fanned above vivid red eyes. At times, they bob their blue-gray fan-shaped tails rhythmically as they vocalize the species' quieter call. It's much like a hum. Some visitors have likened it to a cell phone set on vibrate. For me, the sound whispers of the ancestral, fog-bathed tropical forests of New Guinea. Ours is the second-largest flock of Victoria crowned under conservation in the world. We have grown it bird by bird with our own hatchlings and acquisitions from breeders and zoos. All our birds were bred half a world away from the habitats where their wild ancestors were first trapped or netted and sent off in shipping crates to the United States. Many millions of wild birds have died during capture or in transit—collateral damage in the exotic-creature trade.
We never accept illegally wild-caught birds, but we work hard to ensure the survival of birds who are already in the United States and their offspring. Someday, if we can raise healthy new flocks, these birds may be repatriated to those faraway forests—what's left of them. For now, we aim to keep the species alive, well, and safely reproducing.
The Victoria crowned pigeons, their close relatives blue crowned pigeons, Nicobar pigeons, and the green-naped pheasant pigeons, also from New Guinea, are Pandemonium's main breeding focus. New Guinea is home to the third-largest rain forest in the world. An alarming amount of forest on the huge island has been destroyed, much of it slashed and cleared for palm plantations. Growers are rushing to produce more red palm oil, praised as a carotene-rich "diet miracle" by manufacturers and Web and TV health gurus. There are already plantations producing red palm oil sustainably in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Liberia, as well as in parts of New Guinea. Conservationists have campaigned to identify these responsible vendors on packaging labels, but the habitat encroachment continues at an alarming rate.
What price, this quest for human wellness? The World Wildlife Fund report released in 2011 identified red palm oil cultivation as one of the major threats to wildlife in New Guinea. Like the iguanas, albatross, and giant tortoises so cherished on the Galápagos, two-thirds of the wildlife in New Guinea is believed to be unique in all the world. But unlike the Galápagos Islands, which are rich in ecotourists, poverty-stricken New Guinea has few resources for conservation. So it's possible that the last wild flocks of our New Guinea species will soon go the way of the dodo.
Taking care of some of these rare birds involves a scary amount of guesswork. How does one hand-feed a newly hatched green-naped pheasant pigeon? What's the proper humidity in which to incubate a Victoria crowned pigeon egg? There's plenty to puzzle about in our noisy backyard. Not the least of it is just how all this happened. Mucking out parrot poop is not a predictable second career for me, a former Silicon Valley executive with a master's in management science. Nor is our otherwise "normal" suburban house a likely spot for a sanctuary. Where our kids once gleefully dove into dirt piles, we have built our ever-expanding complex of aviaries—thirty-four large ones and still counting. The garage is now crammed with incubators, caged birds on "hospital watch," and a few thousand live, homegrown mealworms. Never did I think I'd get excited when FedEx delivered an avian fecal test kit.
Some days, the learning curve seems to bend straight up. I'm not sure we could persist were it not for the moments of absolute joy: The fluttering ecstasy of two love-starved turacos finally united as a mated pair. The comic nannyhood of a "bachelor" red-rumped parrot from Australia who insists on helping to raise the chicks of our rosella pairs. We call him Uncle Dutch. His dogged indulgence toward other species' chicks and fully fledged offspring has mystified visiting ornithologists. Dutch is our own species- and gender-confused Mrs. Doubtfire. I love to watch him sneak treats to the older fledglings when their parents aren't looking. Then there is Abraham, a small rock pebbler parrot with a mission. Whenever new birds seem agitated at their unfamiliar surroundings, Abraham welcomes them with a calming mantra: "It's okay, it's okay, it's okaaaaay."
Often, I close my eyes as the morning music rises to full pitch. Some days, the kaleidoscopic beauty of our birds is almost too much as they flit and swoop through the fresh-cut manzanita branches and live shrubbery in their aviaries. They are plumed, tufted, and rakishly "mohawked," striped, spotted, scarlet, turquoise, lime green, orange. Visitors ooh and aah; schoolchildren squeal when the African cranes peer down at them from their favorite high perches. Some of our neighbors drop by to have a look at new arrivals and just stare, transfixed. It's easy to get lost in the extravagant op art whorled through a single pheasant tail feather.
Our birds are gorgeous. But that's not why I've fallen for them so hard and so deeply. I've learned that their behavior is far more fascinating than their plumage. What birds know has upended anything I thought I understood about the natural world and our place in it. Birds mourn, they sacrifice, they engage in wicked tricks. They name their babies. They invent, they plot, they cope, and, as you'll see, some of them know devilishly well how to manipulate unsuspecting humans. Beset by the forces of nature and the follies of man, they parry with marvelous wit and resilience. They can teach us volumes about the interrelationships of humans and animals.
After over a decade of this work, I am just learning to speak "bird." I'm no whisperer, no avian Dr. Dolittle. Our birds have taught me how to meet their needs. Since they are such powerful educators, their stories are the heart of this book. Some of their journeys to our backyard can break your heart; their spirit and their revelations amaze and cheer me daily. In sharing their odysseys—and yes, their wisdom—I hope to gently pull the rug from beneath what you think you know about these feathered familiars. I intend to convince you that "birdbrain!" is the finest of compliments.
But first, let's amble through the rest of my morning rounds at Pandemonium—and then to the other side of our rescue operation.
As the dawn chorus subsides and the birds settle into their day, I walk the serpentine stone-and-gravel paths through our enclosures and aviaries and check them all, a little obsessively perhaps. I didn't have to go to "zoo school" (though I did!) to learn that in aviculture, vigilance is critical, especially during nesting season. There are hidden hazards in the tamest suburban ecosystem. If the African cranes find and gobble slugs, they can get parasites. The bacteria in field mouse droppings can kill a healthy, blue iridescent Nicobar pigeon before you know it is ill.
Once I've looked in on our outside aviary birds, I head back into the house for some comic relief. From the kitchen, I sound reveille to the menagerie of "companion birds"—rescued macaws and other parrots—who spend their nights in floor-to-ceiling aviaries lining our dining room walls.
"Wake up! Time to party!" I call out.
Mayhem erupts in a furious chorus of shrieks, squawks, and wisecracks. They holler back in half a dozen distinct voices.
"Hey, pretty mama!"
"Come on!"
"Are you hungry?"
"Hello. Hello. Hello."
"Hello" (in an English accent).
"Uh-oh!"
"Do you want a cappuccino?"
"Want out!"
Should my husband, Tom, pass through on his way to work, Amigo, a red-headed Amazon parrot, is liable to cock his head and train a gimlet eye. I cringe, knowing what's coming. Amigo is a grumpy old guy in his forties or older. He's been with us the longest and somehow he has it in for my very patient and supportive spouse. Tom always gets a sweet and personal greeting:
"Asshole!"
Some of the dining room crew can cuss a deep blue streak; others call plaintively for their lost owners: "Come get me. Mimi? Roger!" With life spans that can stretch from forty to seventy years depending on the species, many companion birds simply outlive their owners. On average, a long-lived parrot will cope with nine new homes and many difficult readjustments. All our noisy adoptees have had their primary relationships sundered by the tides of human frailty and misfortune: old age, home foreclosure, job loss, AIDS, cancer, heart disease, poverty, or flat-out cruelty. A good number have arrived sick or injured. Most of our rescued companion birds come from shelters and rescue groups, but some have been private adoptions.
All the parrots and macaws have deep backstories, some as dark and unknowable as the secrets of our wild birds. We don't dwell on that here. It's all about healing—and joy. That's why we begin our days with a song-and-dance fest.
"Hey, guys!" I chirp, boom box in hand. "Merry Christmas!"
I play what I've seen them respond to. Lately, every morning is Christmas, regardless of the season. The holiday songs they like best are fast and catchy, drawn mostly from fifties pop. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" is a perennial favorite. Another chestnut: Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree":
"Michele Raffin has written a delightful account of her adventures caring for injured and abandoned birds. It is a good read, full of wonderful accounts of bird behavior, demonstrating caring, learning, sociability, adaptability, and a will to live. Its appeal is ageless, her descriptions riveting, and her devotion to the birds remarkable. I couldn't put it down for wanting to follow her adventures." —Joanna Burger, author of The Parrot Who Owns Me: A Story of a Relationship
“Michele Raffin has made an important contribution to saving endangered birds and her book is a fascinating and rarely-seen glimpse behind the scenes. The joy she gets from her close relationships with these amazing animals and her outsized commitment to them comes through loud and clear in this engaging and joyful book.” —Dominick Dorsa, Curator of Birds, San Francisco Zoo
“A remarkable book. Reading about the birds of Pandemonium will make you laugh and cry; it will make you see more clearly the need to take care of our planet; and it will confirm that one person with a passion can make a difference.” —Jeff Corwin, nature conservationist and host, Animal Planet
“The Birds of Pandemonium touched me deeply. Reading this wonderful book, one cannot help but realize how much intelligence and beauty there is throughout the bird world. The birds are Michele Raffin's teachers, awakening a deep sense of commitment to caring for our collective future. They help all of us see that now more than ever we are needed to play our role in caring for the natural world. This book is about reconnecting with the nature of birds, and the nature of ourselves.” —Jon Young, author of What the Robin Knows
- Oct 7, 2014
- 240 pages
- Algonquin Books
- 9781616204273
