El poder de la oración común









A touching gift book that helps readers understand the power and beauty of prayer and how it can transform our hearts, so that we can be a catalyst for transformation in others. Many of us seek to be blessed more than we seek to bless others. It’s our heart aligned with the heart of God that brings blessing, because He is by nature extravagantly generous and loves giving gifts. No matter where readers are on their journey with God, they will be motivated and inspired to open their hearts and discover the abundant joy and peace that can be theirs through the power of a simple prayer of blessing.

Muchos son los que buscan la bendición más que la manera de bendecir a los demás. Lo que trae bendición es el sencillo acto de alinear nuestros corazones con el corazón de Dios, puesto que él por naturaleza es generoso en extremo y desea darnos lo mejor. No importa en qué punto de tu camino con Dios estés, hallarás motivación e inspiración para que abras tu corazón y descubras el gozo abundante y la paz que puede darte una simple oración de bendición.