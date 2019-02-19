Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael W. Smith
In addition to winning several Grammy and Dove awards, Michael W. Smith has recorded more than 22 albums and had numerous hit songs in the Christian market and on mainstream radio. He is also involved in relief work, at home and around the world, and is the founder of Rocketown, an outreach to teenagers in a 38,000 square-foot facility in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. He has written several best-selling books including Old Enough to Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. He and his wife, Debbie, have 5 children and live in Nashville.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
El poder de la oración común
Un ibro conmovedor, un excelente regalo que ayudará al lector a contemplar la belleza de la oración así como a entender su poder transformador, de…
The Power of an Ordinary Prayer
Something wonderful and life-changing has been happening at Michael W. Smith's concerts. Recently he began closing the evening with a simple prayer of blessing woven…