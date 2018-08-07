Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Big Bottom Biscuit

Specialty Biscuits and Spreads from Sonoma's Big Bottom Market

by

In the heart of wine country, Big Bottom Market has perfected and elevated the humble biscuit with a decidedly California twist.
The Big Bottom Biscuit: Specialty Biscuits and Spreads from Sonoma’s Big Bottom Market brings the experience of dining at the market to everyone who can’t make it to Sonoma. In 2016, the Big Bottom Market biscuit mix and honey was heralded as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things– and with good reason! Volpatt’s passion for this simple food showcases its versatility in easy to prepare, accessible recipes. Try any of the following:

  • Egg in a Biscuit: the classic!
  • Sea Biscuit: with smoked salmon, crème fraiche, pickled onions, and capers
  • Sweet biscuits like Chocolate Bacon and Apple Pie
Volpatt’s charming recipes will delight all tastes. The cookbook also includes butters, jams, and spreads, as well as savory embellishments. The voice is accessible and light, and will appeal to Californians, Southerners, Yankees, and just about anyone who can’t resist a piping-hot biscuit.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Bread

On Sale: April 30th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762465316

