In the heart of wine country, Big Bottom Market has perfected and elevated the humble biscuit with a decidedly California twist.
The Big Bottom Biscuit: Specialty Biscuits and Spreads from Sonoma’s Big Bottom Market brings the experience of dining at the market to everyone who can’t make it to Sonoma. In 2016, the Big Bottom Market biscuit mix and honey was heralded as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things– and with good reason! Volpatt’s passion for this simple food showcases its versatility in easy to prepare, accessible recipes. Try any of the following:
- Egg in a Biscuit: the classic!
- Sea Biscuit: with smoked salmon, crème fraiche, pickled onions, and capers
- Sweet biscuits like Chocolate Bacon and Apple Pie