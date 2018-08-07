Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Volpatt
Michael Volpatt has worked in PR for tech companies and startups, but his true passion is cooking. Since opening the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville, CA in 2011, he has worked tirelessly to expand their reach, selling Big Bottom Biscuits in other shops and restaurants across the country. This is the first book for Big Bottom Market, which is a popular tourist destination in Sonoma County. Michael lives in Guerneville, CA.Read More
By the Author
The Big Bottom Biscuit
In the heart of wine country, Big Bottom Market has perfected and elevated the humble biscuit with a decidedly California twist. The Big Bottom Biscuit:…