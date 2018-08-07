Michael Volpatt

Michael Volpatt has worked in PR for tech companies and startups, but his true passion is cooking. Since opening the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville, CA in 2011, he has worked tirelessly to expand their reach, selling Big Bottom Biscuits in other shops and restaurants across the country. This is the first book for Big Bottom Market, which is a popular tourist destination in Sonoma County. Michael lives in Guerneville, CA.