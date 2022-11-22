Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Discipline of Market Leaders
The Discipline of Market Leaders

Choose Your Customers, Narrow Your Focus, Dominate Your Market

by Michael Treacy

by Fred Wiersema

Dec 29, 2015

Why is it that Casio can sell a calculator more cheaply than Kellogg’s can sell a box of corn flakes? Why can FedEx “absolutely, positively” deliver your package overnight but airlines have trouble keeping track of your bags? What does your company do better than anyone else? What unique value do you provide to your customers? How will you increase that value next year? As customers’ demands for the highest quality products, best services, and lowest prices increase daily, the rules for market leadership are changing. Once powerful companies that haven’t gotten the message are faltering, while others, new and old, are thriving. In disarmingly simple and provocative terms, Treacy and Wiersema show what it takes to become a leader in your market, and stay there, in an ever more sophisticated and demanding world.

