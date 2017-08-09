"An enchanting book about how to question the conventional, challenge the status quo, and unlock the creative solutions right under your nose."—Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of Originals, Give and Take, and Option B with Sheryl Sandberg



"Unsafe Thinking delivers an array of fresh insights on creativity, motivation, and staying in 'flow.' Packed with powerful case studies, it will propel you out of your rut and onto a path of better, sharper thinking."—Daniel H. Pink, author of When and To Sell Is Human



"A deeply insightful book for creators that only a creator could write."—Peter Sims, founder & CEO, Parliament, Inc., author of Little Bets

A practical and truly entertaining roadmap to becoming more creative and productive. A must-read for anyone facing a changing world."—Jonah Berger, Wharton Professor, author of Contagions

"A blazingly original book. In crisp, breezy prose, Sachs details winning strategies from explorers and business organizations through history. I found the stories themselves riveting, and Unsafe Thinking is destined to become a classic in creative thought."—Mary Karr, author of The Liar's Club and Lit

"All innovators have to have very tough skins. But beyond the peril of going against the crowd is the joy of fresh creation. Read this book and reflect on your own life. It could make a big difference."—Former U.S. Senator bill Bradley

"Unsafe Thinking provides an inspiring and practical guide on how to truly think outside of the box and stay in productive flow. Master storyteller Jonah Sachs combines the latest research with accessible best practices to help us all become more comfortable being uncomfortable."—Lisa Kay Solomon, Chair, Transformational Practices, Singularity University, coauthor, Moments of Impact and Design a Better Business

"Posing the question of why so many people get stuck in conventional, old-fashioned thinking when it comes to work, journalist Sachs argues, energetically...that the answer lies in a mixture of fear and habit...Sachs walks through the key components of unsafe thinking, namely courage, motivation, learning, flexibility, morality, and leadership, using his interviewees' stories...to illustrate his points. The writing is lively."

—Publishers Weekly

"Unsafe Thinking explores the alternative to the tried and tested solution...[A] mix of anecdote and scientific research."—Financial Times (an "FT business book of the month")

"Fascinating."—Forbes

"I found some real insights...in a new book, Unsafe Thinking, by Jonah Sachs, who is one of the influential social innovators I know. He outlines a set of straightforward practices that both he and I believe we can all use to create counter-intuitive breakthroughs ourselves. We don't need to wait for lightning to strike, if we proactively improve our ability to accept more seemingly outlandish solutions and ideas."—Martin Zwilling, Inc.com

"Focuses on how leaders can think in new ways and encourage their organizations to think in new, unconventional ways."—National Center for the Middle Market

"Learning to be more comfortable with uncertainty might be the most important innovation in business and life we have today, and it is just one of the many gems in Sachs's brilliant book."—Psych Central