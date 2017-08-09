Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jonah Sachs

Jonah Sachs is the founder and a partner of Free Range Studios, a brand and innovation company that transforms companies through unsafe thinking. For his work he has been awarded “best of” honors three times at the South by Southwest interactive festival, earned a Webby award, and been featured at the Sundance Film Festival.
