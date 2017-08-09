Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jonah Sachs
Jonah Sachs is the founder and a partner of Free Range Studios, a brand and innovation company that transforms companies through unsafe thinking. For his work he has been awarded “best of” honors three times at the South by Southwest interactive festival, earned a Webby award, and been featured at the Sundance Film Festival.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Unsafe Thinking
A Financial Times Book of the Month"An enchanting book about how to question the conventional, challenge the status quo, and unlock the creative solutions right…