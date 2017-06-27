Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Michael Treacy

Michael Treacy is the President and founder of Treacy & Company. He is the author of Double Digit Growth: How Companies Achieve It No Matter What and a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review. Formerly a Professor of Management at the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Treacy has a PhD from the MIT Sloan School of Management and an engineering degree from the University of Toronto. Fred Wiersema is a business strategist and the author of The New Market Leaders: Who’s Winning and How in the Battle for Customers, among other books. He received his PhD in business administration from Harvard.
