Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Treacy
Michael Treacy is the President and founder of Treacy & Company. He is the author of Double Digit Growth: How Companies Achieve It No Matter What and a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review. Formerly a Professor of Management at the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Treacy has a PhD from the MIT Sloan School of Management and an engineering degree from the University of Toronto. Fred Wiersema is a business strategist and the author of The New Market Leaders: Who’s Winning and How in the Battle for Customers, among other books. He received his PhD in business administration from Harvard.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Discipline of Market Leaders
The classic bestseller outlining tactics for any business striving to achieve market dominanceWhat does your company do better than anyone else? What unique value do…