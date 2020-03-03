The Brass Verdict

This “epic page-turner” is the second book in the bestselling and acclaimed Lincoln Lawyer series, which comes to CBS as a drama series in Fall 2020 (Library Journal).





Things are finally looking up for defense attorney Mickey Haller. After two years of wrong turns, Haller is back in the courtroom. When Hollywood lawyer Jerry Vincent is murdered, Haller inherits his biggest case yet: the defense of Walter Elliott, a prominent studio executive accused of murdering his wife and her lover. But as Haller prepares for the case that could launch him into the big time, he learns that Vincent’s killer may be coming for him next.