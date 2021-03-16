Chasing the Dime: Booktrack Edition

Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *



The phone messages waiting for Henry Pierce clearly aren't for him: "Where is Lilly? This is her number. It's on the site." Pierce has just moved into a new apartment, and he's been "chasing the dime"–doing all it takes so his company comes out first with a scientific breakthrough worth millions. But he can't get the messages for Lilly out of his head. As Pierce tries to help a woman he has never met, he steps into a world of escorts, websites, sex, and secret passions. A world where his success and expertise mean nothing…and where he becomes the chief suspect in a murder case, trapped in the fight of his life.



