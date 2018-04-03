Splintered Suns

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A speed of light space adventure novel of a treasure hunt that could unlock all the wonders of a vast and advanced civilization’s lost technologies.

For Pyke and his crew it should have been just another heist. Travel to a backwater desert planet, break into a museum, steal a tracking device then use it to find a ship buried in the planet’s vast and trackless sandy wastes.

Except that the museum vault is a bio-engineered chamber, and the tracking device is sought-after by another gang of treasure hunters led by an old adversary of Pyke’s, the devious Raven Kaligara. Also, the ship is quarter of a million years old and about two kilometres long and somewhere aboard it is the Essavyr Key, a relic to unlock all the treasures and technologies of a lost civilisation . . .

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 528

ISBN-13: 9780316515160

