Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Splintered Suns
A speed of light space adventure novel of a treasure hunt that could unlock all the wonders of a vast and advanced civilization’s lost technologies.
For Pyke and his crew it should have been just another heist. Travel to a backwater desert planet, break into a museum, steal a tracking device then use it to find a ship buried in the planet’s vast and trackless sandy wastes.
Except that the museum vault is a bio-engineered chamber, and the tracking device is sought-after by another gang of treasure hunters led by an old adversary of Pyke’s, the devious Raven Kaligara. Also, the ship is quarter of a million years old and about two kilometres long and somewhere aboard it is the Essavyr Key, a relic to unlock all the treasures and technologies of a lost civilisation . . .
For more from Michael Cobley, check out:
Humanity’s Fire
Seeds of Earth
The Ascendant Stars
The Orphaned Worlds
Ancestral Machines
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Proper galaxy-spanning Space Opera ... a worthy addition to the genre."—Iain M. Banks on Seeds of Earth
"The invention is endless."—SFX on Seeds of Earth
"A well-constructed space opera...a thick and satisfying 10-course meal of starchy pageantry, meaty characters, bitter losses, and sweet romance."—Publishers Weekly on Seeds of Earth
"Seeds of Earth has everything: well-realised extraterrestrials, scheming artificial intelligences, set-piece space battles and bizarre technology from the dawn of the galaxy."—The Guardian (UK) on Seeds of Earth
"Space opera has never been in more capable hands."—The Guardian (UK) on The Orphaned Worlds
"Michael Cobley has added a fine piece of work to a grand tradition."—SF Crow's Nest on The Ascendant Stars