Calm your thoughts, navigate your stress, and understand your anxiety with this compact illustrated guide for overthinkers everywhere.





Are you an overthinker? You’re not alone! In a world full of deadlines, and technology, and constant stress, anxiety sometimes feels inevitable. But what if you learned to ride the wave of anxiety, instead of getting lost in it? Get Out of My Head is here to help, providing guidance and inspiration for anxious overthinkers of all sorts. This compact, illustrated book offers soothing techniques for understanding anxiety and moving through the traps of overthinking. Aimed at a modern audience looking for support and community, this beautifully illustrated guide offers a joyful, manageable way to deal with anxiety and quiet stressful thoughts through easy exercises, bite-sized takeaways, and calming visuals.





Written by Meredith Arthur, founder of the popular mental health platform Beautiful Voyager, and illustrated by Leah Rosenberg, this charming alternative to technical mental health guides walks readers through the process of building awareness around anxiety, identifying triggers, moving through blocks, building healthy boundaries, and developing an arsenal of tools for thriving. With actionable tips throughout, and a special section on dealing with end-of-year anxieties, this striking volume also includes a small, saddle-stitched secondary book — meant to act like a weighted blanket in book form for help on the go — in a concealed internal pocket.