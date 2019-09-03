Meredith Arthur

Meredith Skrzypek Arthur, a San Francisco-based writer and video producer, has experienced work stress in all of its incarnations. An early pioneer of “getting people to talk about mental health in a normal way,” Meredith created the website Beautiful Voyager in 2015 for overthinkers, perfectionists, and people pleasers. She also edits Invisible Illness, the largest mental health publication on Medium.



Leah Rosenberg focuses on the emotional or psychological impact of color in our lives through painting, sculpture, printmaking, food and performance. Her mural, Everywhere A Color, can be found in the International Terminal at SFO. Her most recent book is The Color Collector’s Handbook (2018). Leah was also Creative Director for Color Factory in SF (2017) and NYC (2018).





