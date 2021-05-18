Gabi Moskowitz

Gabi Moskowitz is the editor in chief of the nationally acclaimed budget cooking blog Broke-Ass Gourmet and the author of four cookbooks. Gabi is also the co-producer of Young & Hungry, a Freeform comedy, now in its fifth season, inspired by her life and writing. She starred in a web series in conjunction with the show, called Young & Foodie. When she is not blogging, writing books, or making television, Gabi contributes to the Washington Post, The Guardian, and Lenny Letter. She lives in San Francisco with her husband, Evan.
