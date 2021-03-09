Briarheart
Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549139819

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore

From beloved fantasy author Mercedes Lackey comes a fresh and feminist reinterpretation of Sleeping Beauty.

Miriam may be the daughter of Queen Alethia of Tirendell, but she's not a princess. She's the child of Alethia and her previous husband, the King's Champion, who died fighting for the king, and she has no ambitions to rule. When her new baby sister Aurora, heir to the throne, is born, she's ecstatic. She adores the baby, who seems perfect in every way. But on the day of Aurora's christening, an uninvited Dark Fae arrives, prepared to curse her, and Miriam discovers she possesses impossible power.

Soon, Miriam is charged with being trained in both magic and combat to act as chief protector to her sister. But shadowy threats are moving closer and closer to their kingdom, and Miriam's dark power may not be enough to save everyone she loves, let alone herself.

Praise for the Hunter Series:
 
*"Joyeaux's narration is spellbinding, the prose easily balancing the technology of the future with the tradition of the past. Captivating, dynamic, well-paced, and thrilling."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Spirituality, psychic abilities, propaganda, magic, monsters, and mayhem make this a book with a dozen hooks to snag readers and win Lackey even more fans."—Booklist
"Lackey successfully mixes dystopia and fantasy in this series opener . . . The novel is exciting, entirely entertaining, and sure to please her fans."—Publishers Weekly
