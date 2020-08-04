Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts
A princess who has lost her mother and father finds herself in a terrifying world that urgently needs a queen.
Sophia is smart, accomplished, and devoted to her people. She rules the kingdom, until she’s plunged into a nightmarish realm filled with the terrifying beasts she read about as a child.
The beasts are real. And so is the army marching on her castle. Now the people look to Sophia for protection. Can she unlock an ancient secret as profound as life and death itself in order to save her people, or will they all perish?
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts is a fabulous adventure, and a stunning mystery. Here again is proof of why James Patterson is the world’s most trusted storyteller.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Goodreads and Amazon reader reviews:
"A great story by a great story teller. Lots of action, Harpies and monsters will not disappoint you. The attraction never goes away. You will love it."
"I think this is my favorite book by Patterson. A great exciting story for all ages. Try it you'll like it."
"I found the story very spell binding. I was waiting for the next twist. I would recommend this book."
"Very off the wall but it was amazing."
"I loved this book, the fictional monsters were well crafted and Sophia was such an amazing character."