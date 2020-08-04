A princess who has lost her mother and father finds herself in a terrifying world that urgently needs a queen.









The beasts are real. And so is the army marching on her castle. Now the people look to Sophia for protection. Can she unlock an ancient secret as profound as life and death itself in order to save her people, or will they all perish?





Sophia, Princess Among Beasts is a fabulous adventure, and a stunning mystery. Here again is proof of why James Patterson is the world’s most trusted storyteller.

Sophia is smart, accomplished, and devoted to her people. She rules the kingdom, until she’s plunged into a nightmarish realm filled with the terrifying beasts she read about as a child.