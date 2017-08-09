Lessons from the Prairie
The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success, and (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on Little House
“Lessons from the Prairie delivers one belly laugh after another as Melissa tees up an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide to tackling life’s toughest challenges, and making your life happier.” — Megyn Kelly
For fans of the beloved TV show Little House on the Prairie, a self-help book by Melissa Francis, bestselling author of Diary of a Stage Mother’s Daughter and child star of Little House, revealing important life lessons inspired by a childhood on set.
Melissa Francis was only eight years old when she won the role of a lifetime: playing Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on the world’s most famous prime-time soap opera, Little House on the Prairie.
Now in Lessons from the Prairie, she shares behind-the-scenes stories from the set, and lessons learned from the show’s dynamic creator, Michael Landon, that have echoed throughout Melissa’s adult life. With novel insights on hard work, making mistakes, and even spirituality, Francis shares inspirational and practical life lessons that will appeal both to her current TV fans, and fans of one of the most adored TV shows of all time.
For fans of the beloved TV show Little House on the Prairie, a self-help book by Melissa Francis, bestselling author of Diary of a Stage Mother’s Daughter and child star of Little House, revealing important life lessons inspired by a childhood on set.
Melissa Francis was only eight years old when she won the role of a lifetime: playing Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on the world’s most famous prime-time soap opera, Little House on the Prairie.
Now in Lessons from the Prairie, she shares behind-the-scenes stories from the set, and lessons learned from the show’s dynamic creator, Michael Landon, that have echoed throughout Melissa’s adult life. With novel insights on hard work, making mistakes, and even spirituality, Francis shares inspirational and practical life lessons that will appeal both to her current TV fans, and fans of one of the most adored TV shows of all time.
Praise
"Diary of a Stage Mother's Daughter is touching and brave, heartbreaking and inspirational... I simply loved it."—Jeannette Walls, author of The Glass Castle
"Melissa Francis's Lessons from the Prairie is a busy mom's manifesto-candid and commonsense, insightful, laugh-out-loud funny. A refreshing reality check for working moms who love their jobs as well as their families, and won't compromise their happiness."
—Mika Brzezinski
—Mika Brzezinski
"Melissa Francis' Lessons from the Prairie delivers one belly laugh after another as she tees up an easy to follow, step-by-step guide to tackling the toughest challenges that dog each of us. She charmingly turns personal disasters into hilarious anecdotes that will seem all too familiar to every reader, then follows with a clever take away to make your life happier. What a fun way to share the wisdom she gained growing up before our eyes on the Prairie."
—Megyn Kelly
—Megyn Kelly
"An extraordinary personal account that is as inherently fascinating as it is informative and ultimately inspiring."—Midwest Book Review
"Francis' narrative grabs readers immediately . . . One of those intimate, heartbreaking, double-edged stories that is hard to read, impossible to put down."—Kirkus Reviews
"I am always in search of the book I can't put down...I may have missed a few nights sleep, but I am so much better for it. [Melissa's] book is captivating, revealing and ultimately healing. Who knew the kid from Little House on the Prairie had such a fascinating real-life story? I am in awe."—Hoda Kotb
"Melissa Francis' story is riveting. The book is the perfect antidote for the 'Tiger Mom' syndrome that seems to be gaining traction in today's society . . . If you want to be inspired to reach beyond what you were taught as a child, get this book now."—Melissa Gilbert, author of the bestselling "Prairie Tale: A Memoir"
"What makes Diary of a Stage Mother's Daughter so compelling aren't just the behind-the-scenes details but the spirited conclusion."—Entertainment Weekly
"[A] memoir...that you will never forget. It is captivating, revealing, and had me glued to the pages."—BlogCritics.org
"[A] superb family memoir."—The Washington Post
"The against-all-odds story...is, by turns, harrowing, shocking, and inspiring. Ultimately, it is a celebration of Francis' greatest role: survivor."—Elle.com Reader's Choice blog