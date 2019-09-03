Revisit your favorites, find something new, or play your way through this light-hearted guide to the most celebrated and iconic arcade, console, and computer games from the 1950s to 2000s!

An accessible, informative look at the history and evolution some of the most popular and iconic video games from their early beginnings up to the 2000s. Author Melissa Brinks explores each influential game and its impact on they would have on the games that would follow, with brief, engaging profiles and surprising trivia that is perfect for fans of all levels.





From the groundbreaking games of the 1950s to the genre-defining games of the 60s and 70s to the modern classics of the 1990s and early 2000s, The Little Book of Video Games includes games from a wide variety of genres and consoles including (but not limited to): Pong, Spacewar!, Adventure, Pac-Man, Rogue, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Dragon’s Lair, Tetris, Super Mario Bros., The Oregon Trail, Castlevania, Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, Mega Man, SimCity, Mother, Mortal Kombat, Myst, Doom, Warcraft, Diablo, Tomb Raider, Pokemon, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, Ultima Online, Metal Gear Solid, Dance Dance Revolution, Half-Life, Silent Hill, The Sims, and more.





Now you can learn, share, and enjoy your favorite classic video games without having to press a power button!