Bean-to-Bar Chocolate
Bean-to-Bar Chocolate

America's Craft Chocolate Revolution: The Origins, the Makers, and the Mind-Blowing Flavors

by Megan Giller

Foreword by Michael Laiskonis

Sep 19, 2017

Author Megan Giller invites fellow chocoholics on a fascinating journey through America's craft chocolate revolution. Learn what to look for in a craft chocolate bar and how to successfully pair chocolate with coffee, beer, spirits, cheese, or bread. This comprehensive celebration of chocolate busts some popular myths (like "white chocolate isn't chocolate") and introduces you to more than a dozen of the hottest artisanal chocolate makers in the US today. You'll get a taste for the chocolate-making process and understand how chocolate's flavor depends on where the cacao was grown — then discover how to turn your artisanal bars into unexpected treats with 22 recipes from master chefs.

