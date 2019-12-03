Chaos Vector

Dazzling space battles, intergalactic politics, and rogue AI collide in the second book in this epic space opera by award-winning author Megan O’Keefe.





Sanda and Tomas are fleeing for their lives after letting the most dangerous smartship in the universe run free. Now, unsure of who to trust, Sanda knows only one thing for certain – to be able to save herself from becoming a pawn of greater powers, she needs to discover the secret of the coordinates hidden in her skull.





But getting to those coordinates is a problem she can’t solve alone. They exist beyond a dead gate – a Casimir gate that opened up into a dead-end system without resources worth colonizing, and was sealed off. To get through the dead gate, she needs the help of the enemy Nazca. But some Nazca are only interested in the chip in her head – and they’ll crack her open to get to it.