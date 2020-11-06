Catalyst Gate

The universe is under threat and an ancient alien intelligence threatens to bring humanity down unless Major Sanda Greeve and her crew can stop it in the final book of this explosive Philip K. Dick award nominated space opera.
The code has been cracked. The secrets of the Casimir gates have been revealed. But humanity still isn’t safe. The alien intelligence known as Rainier and her clones are still out there, hell-bent on its destruction. And only Sanda can stop them.
With the universe’s most powerful ship under her command and some of the most skilled hackers, fighters, and spies on her team, it will still take everything she has to find the key to taking down an immortal enemy with seemingly limitless bodies, resources, and power.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Meticulously plotted, edge-of-your-seat space opera with a soul; a highly promising science-fiction debut."—Kirkus on Velocity Weapon
"Velocity Weapon is a spectacular epic of survival, full of triumph and gut-wrenching loss."—Alex White, author of The Salvagers Series
"Velocity Weapon is a roller-coaster ride of pure delight. Furious action sequences, funny dialog, and touching family interactions all wrapped up in a plot that will keep you guessing every step of the way. This is one of the best science fiction novels of 2019."—K. B. Wagers, author of the Indranan War Trilogy
"O'Keefe delivers a complicated, thoughtful tale that skillfully interweaves intrigue, action, and strong characterization. Themes of found family, emotional connection, and identity run throughout, backed up by strong worldbuilding and a tense narrative. This series opener leaves multiple plot threads open for further development, and readers will look forward to the next installments."—Publishers Weekly on Velocity Weapon
"Full of twists, feints, and deception, O'Keefe's latest presents a visionary world rife with political intrigue and space adventure."—Booklist (starred review) on Velocity Weapon
"Velocity Weapon is fast-paced, twisty, edge-of-your-seat fun. Space opera fans are in for a massive treat!"—Marina J. Lostetter, author of Noumenon