Scooby-Doo and the Mystery of the Haunted Library
Scooby-Doo and the Mystery of the Haunted Library

A Mystery Inc. Picture Book

by Miatthew K. Manning

Illustrated by Pedro Riquelme

Aug 8, 2023

32 Pages

9780762482498

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Ghost Stories

Description

A haunted school. A suspicious group of adults. And a gang of kids and their dog ready to solve any mystery.

When Shaggy and his pup Scooby-Doo sneak into Crystal Cove Elementary School's library after hours, they discover the reason it's been closed–there is a ghost living in it! At least that's what the librarian, Miss James, believes. Now the Mystery Inc. Gang must try to find out who is actually ripping pages out of library books–and they suspect it's not a real ghost. Join Shaggy, Scooby, Velma, Fred, and Daphne in this Mystery Inc. picture book mystery as they check another spooky case off their list.

Copyright © 2023 Hanna-Barbera. SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © and ™ Hanna-Barbera. WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

