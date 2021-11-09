Based on the Reddit sensation, a horror thriller about a former Marine and his wife who buy a perfectly secluded ranch, only to discover it’s haunted by a malevolent spirit.



Looking to lead a more peaceful life, former Marine Harry and his wife, Sasha, move to rural Idaho and buy an idyllic, remote ranch. Their nearest neighbors, Dan and Lucy Steiner, live over a mile away.



But Dan and Lucy warn Harry and Sasha of a malevolent spirit that lives in the valley. Every season, the spirit haunts residents of that part of the Teton Valley in different and diabolical ways. Harry and Sasha are convinced isolation has driven their neighbors mad. That is, until the first of the manifestations appears, challenging everything Harry and Sasha thought they knew about the world we live in.



As each season passes, the spirit grows stronger, and each encounter with it becomes more dangerous. Harry and Sasha must figure out how to make peace with the spirit…or be killed by it. Haunting and bone‑chilling, Old Country is a spellbinding debut in the horror genre.