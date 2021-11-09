Harrison Query is a Colorado native whose work as a writer has spanned multiple genres. He has sold projects to Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, and SONY developing screenplays with Ridley Scott, Chris Columbus, Robert Zemeckis and Andrew Dominik. He lives in Boulder, Colorado.



Matt Query, born and raised in Boulder, Colorado, is a litigator who focuses on legal issues related to water rights, natural resources, public lands, and fish and wildlife management. Matt and his wife Sonya have a little ranch in Southern Oregon, where they live with their dog, sheep, chickens, and bees.