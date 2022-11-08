Description

Journalist Matt Lewis exposes the ludicrous nature of money in politics and offers readers a better path forward for keeping their elected leaders accountable to the people they are supposed to be representing.



A lot has changed since the Founding Fathers first envisioned a country where elected leaders arrived in Washington, performed their civic duty as public servants, and returned home. Today’s politicians are an unsavory lot—a hybrid of plutocrats and hypocrites. There are those who leveraged their riches to win their coveted elected positions, and there are those who leveraged their elected positions to grow incredibly wealthy—often while decrying the evils of “income inequality.” This is the ruling class we see today. The financial disparity between our leaders and our neighbors is huge. Unfortunately, the ruling-class elites have a vested financial interest in refusing to promote the reforms so desperately needed to rebuild Americans’ trust. And the question remains: Why are so many people in Congress so rich—and how did they get that way?



To answer that question, we need to follow the money.



In Filthy Rich Politicians, journalist Matt Lewis embarks on an investigative deep dive into the ridiculous state of modern American democracy—a system where the rich get elected and the elected get rich. Through examining the Latte Liberals, Ivy League Populists, Insider Traders, Trust-Fund Babies, and Swamp Creatures infesting Washington, Lewis shows with his trademark humor and wit how our so-called public servants are indulging in hypocrisy, taking advantage of the system, and eroding our trust in the institutions that once made America great.



In order to preserve the American system, citizens should not believe the game is rigged. Achieving this level of trust will require common-sense reforms. And if Americans demand transparency and accountability from their elected leaders, Lewis believes that this trust can be restored.

