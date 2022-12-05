Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears shows readers how her Christian faith, unwavering patriotism, and fervent commitment to conservative principles propelled her to serve and sacrifice for her country and a better future.



Winsome Earle-Sears sent shockwaves across Virginia and the country at large when she pulled off her stunning upset victory in November 2021 and became the first woman lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first Black woman, the first naturalized female citizen, and first female veteran elected to statewide office. She earned intense national coverage because of her unwavering support for Second Amendment rights and her strong commitment to education opportunity for all students as the new Brown v. Board of Education fight. Now in her memoir, How Sweet It Is, Winsome will tell her story and explain how she arrived at that historic moment in time.



A devout Christian, Winsome is also a true believer in the promise of the American Dream. Her father was approved to immigrate to the U.S. and left Jamaica, arriving in America on August 11, 1963, with only $1.75 in his pocket. Winsome joined him when she was just six years old, and ever since then, she has never ceased enthusiastically bucking conventions, defying expectations, and charging straight toward challenges.

Winsome’s love for her country became evident even while she was still a Jamaican citizen when she joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where she worked as an electrician and diesel mechanic. She later built and owned a successful electrical business, led a men’s prison ministry, ran a women’s homeless shelter, and led several business organizations.

In 2001, Winsome was elected to a majority-Black legislative district, which no other Republican had done in Virginia since 1865. She consequently became the first—and still only—Black Republican woman elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates, as well as the first female military veteran and the first female immigrant elected to serve there. And in 2021, Winsome and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin stunned the nation when they won their individual elections and reclaimed the Commonwealth from the Democratic Party. When Winsome was sworn into her newest office on January 15, she became the first female lieutenant governor of Virginia as well as the first Black woman lieutenant governor and statewide office-holder in the Commonwealth.



Winsome’s remarkable story is one of faith and family, personal loss and perseverance, philanthropy and patriotism, service and sacrifice. But through it all, her Christian faith sustained her, drove her, and compelled her to give back to her community and her country. Her unyielding belief in the fundamental righteousness of America stands in stark opposition to the increasingly pervasive ideologies that are dividing the country. In How Sweet It Is, Winsome encourages conservatives to never stop fighting for their principles and shows them how to chart a new path forward for God and country.